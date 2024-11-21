Washington’s premier contemporary ballet company Chamber Dance Project returns to the prestigious Arena Stage on January 4, 2025. In the Round, brings together our dancers from leading American ballet companies, our resident string quartet, nationally-acclaimed slam poets, and a guest jazz ensemble led by celebrated D.C. singer Lena Seikaly. The repertoire program of powerful, witty, and daring works will be presented in the round at The Fichandler, offering audiences an immersive experience.

The return of our innovative hit from our 2023 season, Slam!, is a powerful fusion of live spoken word and electrifying choreography. Four dynamic guest choreographers and eight dancers bring these bold ballets to life. Songs by Cole, which premiered in 2017, highlights the wit and sophistication of Cole Porter’s music and features a stylish collaboration between our dancers and a jazz trio with the incredible Washingtonian vocalist Lena Seikaly.

In addition to the artistry of our resident string quartet, cellist Benjamin Wensel will bring Kaija Saariaho’s riveting Spins and Spells to life in an unexpected and moving performance. The long-beloved duet, Berceuse, choreographed by Diane Coburn Bruning, returns in all its sculptural beauty in the unique round setting.

Get closer to the art like never before—In the Round, no audience member is more than eight rows from the action. Secure your tickets today!

Don’t miss the pre-performance artist chat with our artists and Artistic Director , a unique opportunity to gain insights and ask questions. The artist chat will take place in the upper lobby before the show and is free for all ticket holders.