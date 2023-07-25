In Conversation with The Sopranos

This 90-minute show features cast members STEVE SCHIRRIPA (Bobby Bacala), VINCENT PASTORE (Big Pussy), and MICHAEL IMPERIOLI (Christopher). Hosted by comedian JOEY KOLA, come see these iconic actors take the stage to share stories, memories, and slides from when THE SOPRANOS was in production.

Fans in attendance will have a chance to ask the cast members anything during the Q&A portion of the show. All topics are on the table, even theories on the show’s controversial series finale.