Explore the mind of an Italian genius as we celebrate the arrival of the Codex Atlanticus, Leonardo Da Vinci’s original works with a can’t miss after-hours experience complete with live performances.

Imagining the future. Leonardo da Vinci: in the mind of an Italian genius , an extraordinary monographic exhibit featuring 12 original Leonardo da Vinci drawings from the Codex Atlanticus. This Codex is the largest collection of original drawings and texts by Leonardo da Vinci in the world, and this marks the first time that such a number will be on display in the United States. The DC Public Library is proud to host, an extraordinary monographic exhibit featuring 12 original Leonardo da Vinci drawings from the Codex Atlanticus.

In celebration of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these incredible pieces, DC Public Library and the DC Public Library Foundation invite you for a special after-hours experience at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Visit Imagining the future and view Leonardo da Vinci’s drawings and enjoy family-friendly activities at Leonardo’s Lab on the second floor of the library. Then immerse yourself in the period of the Renaissance with live performances as the rooftop garden is transformed into an Italian piazza.