Illusions the Drag Queen Show Washington DC is the perfect combination of spectacular burlesque style and comedy performances by the industry’s best celebrity impersonators and the funniest Washington DC drag queen hosts you’ll ever have the pleasure of encountering.

Come see this amazing Washington DC drag queen show and laugh your ass off all night long while being amazed by the stellar performances in tribute to some of your old-time favorite classics as well as the latest pop favorites. Come see the likes of Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Liza Minelli, Joan Rivers, Phyllis Diller, Beyoncé, Pink, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Rihanna, Brittny Speers, Adele, Amy Winehouse and so many more! You never know who will be performing in your city, but one thing is for sure “you’ll love each and every one of our celebrity impersonators!” Our celebrity impersonation Washington DC drag queen dinner and drag queen brunch in Washington DC are perfect for Washington DC bachelorette parties, gay bachelor parties in Washington DC, Washington DC birthday parties, couples night out in Washington DC, guys night out in Washington DC, ladies night out in Washington DC, moms night out in Washington DC, or for no damn reason at all but just to see the most amazing drag queen show in Washington DC!

Washington DC drag has become more and more mainstream in recent years due in part to the reality television show RuPaul’s Drag Race. Our Drag queen show in Washington DC has put an amazing twist on drag in Washington DC by bringing you the very best in celebrity impersonation drag queen entertainment for all your celebration needs! You must be at least 21 years of age to attend this event and at least 21 years of age to purchase or consume alcohol. LOOKING FOR THE DRAG QUEEN BRUNCH SHOW? PLEASE CHECK THE WEBSITE FOR BRUNCH SHOW TICKETS AND LOCATIONS. Can’t Make it to the show? You will not find a better drag queen show in Washington DC! Illusions got you covered! Give us a call at 833-Queen-4U / 833-783-3648 or visit us at:www.illusionsthedragqueenshow.com

