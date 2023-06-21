Ice Cube + Special Guests

Ice Cube + Jeezy, Rick Ross, MillyZ & Twista

These days, Ice Cube appears more in movies as an actor than as a musician putting down new records, but he still finds time to tour a stage show that’s filled with some of the biggest hits in hip-hop history. Ice Cube’s library of songs pulls from all of the projects that he’s helped take to the top. The West Coast legend can mix it up with jams like “Straight Outta Compton” from his days with N.W.A., “Bow Down” and “Gangsta Nation” from the Westside Connection supergroup songbook and, especially, unmistakable cuts from his solo canon like “Check Yo Self” and “It Was a Good Day.” An Ice Cube live show is like a trip through rap history’s most pivotal moments, because Cube has been there for it all. Whether he’s playing Staples Center in Los Angeles or a casino amphitheater across the country, this is gangster rap in its purest form, from the man who rallied a generation around questioning the sociopolitical system three decades ago — and he’s still a damn fine entertainer on stage.