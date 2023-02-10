Tuesday // Feb 21, 2023
Hyde’s Dating with Style: Drinks and Discussion
200 Massachusetts Ave, NW Washington DC 20001
About this event
Hyde Closet and District Fray present a live discussion with expert matchmakers to drink, mingle and ask your questions about dating with style, confidence and love.
Join us for a candid, fun, and engaging evening of drinks and discussion where a panel of leading dating and matchmaking experts share their stories and advice on dating, style, and confidence. Ask the experts your questions live and stick around for our cocktail reception. Drinks will be served.