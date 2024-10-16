Hunter Exam – The Hunter Association 2025 Licensing Exam

Welcome to the official site for the real life Hunter Exam, inspired by the renowned Hunter x Hunter series! This is where your journey begins if you aspire to become a true Hunter. Our annual Hunter Exam is a rigorous and selective process designed to test your physical, mental, and strategic abilities, ensuring only the most capable rise to the challenge.

The Exam Phases

Phase 1 – Endurance

Remaining participants after phase 1 – 50%

The first phase of the Hunter Exam will be an endurance run. The final distance of the run will never be disclosed, not even once the run has started, but expect anywhere between 10 – 15 miles. Only the top half of runners will move on to phase 2.

Phase 2 – Deception

Remaining participants after phase 2 – 25%

Participants that move on from the endurance phase will participate in a game of deception. 3 rounds will be played, and participants need only win 1 game to advance to phase 3. The rules of the game will be explained on game day.

Phase 3 – Labyrinth

Remaining participants after phase 3 – 15%

Participants will compete in a timed obstacle course, comprised of physical and mental challenges.

Phase 4 – Assassin

Remaining participants after phase 4 – 5%

In the fourth phase each participant will receive a target, and have a target on their head themselves. Participants must capture flags and protect their own flag to ensure their spot in the 5th and final phase. 6 points must be earned to advance. A target’s own flag is worth 3 points, their targets flag is worth 3 points, and other participants’ flags are worth 1 point each.

Phase 5 – 1 on 1 combat

Remaining participants after phase 5 – 1 to 2%

In the final phase of the Hunter Exam, participants will be paired up to compete in a bracket of 1 on 1 combat. You win by knocking your opponent off of a platform.

What Happens After You Pass?

Finishers of the Hunter Exam will be granted the prestigious title of Hunter, which comes with numerous exclusive privileges:

Access to the Hunter Portal:

All successful candidates gain entry to our private Hunter Portal, a digital hub where pro hunters can connect with fellow pro hunters in a community of elite individuals and future mission opportunities.

Pro Hunter Badge:

An emblem signifying your official status as a Hunter, recognized globally within the Hunter community.