Grab your four-legged friends and get to Gateway Park Dog Park for Howl-O-Ween – a Halloween-themed afternoon of dog-friendly activities, treats, and more – on Friday, Oct. 27, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

With pet-themed vendors, raffles, giveaways, a beer and wine bar, and pet portrait sketches on-site, you and your pet are bound to have a dog-gone good time. Dog (and human!) costumes are strongly encouraged, as we will be hosting our annual Halloween dog costume contest. To enter, you must register on-site at the Rosslyn BID table.