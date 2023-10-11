Friday, October 27, 2023

Howl-O-Ween

1300 Langston Blvd., Arlington, VA
Arlington

Gateway Park Intermin Dog Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Grab your four-legged friends and get to Gateway Park Dog Park for Howl-O-Ween – a Halloween-themed afternoon of dog-friendly activities, treats, and more – on Friday, Oct. 27, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

With pet-themed vendors, raffles, giveaways, a beer and wine bar, and pet portrait sketches on-site, you and your pet are bound to have a dog-gone good time. Dog (and human!) costumes are strongly encouraged, as we will be hosting our annual Halloween dog costume contest. To enter, you must register on-site at the Rosslyn BID table.

Tags

Outdoor ActivitiesPets

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, October 27, 2023 03:30 pm

Location

Gateway Park Intermin Dog Park
View Map