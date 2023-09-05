Sunday, October 15, 2023

Howard County PRIDE

About This Event

Join the Inner Arbor Trust and HoCoPride for a PRIDE celebration during LGBTQ History Month! This free, family-friendly event will feature a variety of performances on the Chrysalis stage, LGBTQ vendors, organizations, and allies, arts and crafts, interactive activities, food trucks and anything else we can dream up!
We hope to see you there with the rest of our thriving LGBTQ+ community!

Sunday, October 15, 2023 11:00 am

Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods
