Howard County PRIDE

Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Emon Surakitkoson "Sorry About My Accent" Solo Exhibition Opening Reception
Strathmore - The Mansion
Merriweather Park at Symphony WoodsMore details
Join the Inner Arbor Trust and HoCoPride for a PRIDE celebration during LGBTQ History Month! This free, family-friendly event will feature a variety of performances on the Chrysalis stage, LGBTQ vendors, organizations, and allies, arts and crafts, interactive activities, food trucks and anything else we can dream up!
We hope to see you there with the rest of our thriving LGBTQ+ community!
InterestsOutdoor Activities, LGBTQIA
Share with friends