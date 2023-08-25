“How You Feelin'” Labor of Love

HOW YOU FEELIN??? Well let’s find out!

Join the FEELDAY INC. crew on Monday, Sept 4th in the Nation’s Capital for a Labor Day Celebration that’ll engage your mind, body and spirit.

“How You Feelin???”…FEELDAY · Nation’s Capital Washington DC.

Experience elevation from Noon to 9pm at METRO BAR DC.

Relax, Relate, and Release with a like-minded community of trainers, artists, influencers, intellectuals and beautiful people. We look forward to seeing you and celebrating presence, peace, positivity and abundance. Do you feel us??? We know you will!!