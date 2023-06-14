“How You Feelin” Juneteenth Celebration

Join the FEELDAY INC. crew on Monday, June 19th in the Nation’s Capital for a Juneteenth Celebration to engage your mind, body and spirit.

“How You Feelin???”…FEELDAY · Nation’s Capital Washington DC.

Experience elevation from Noon to 8p at METRO BAR DC.

Relax, Relate, and Release with a like-minded community of trainers, artists, influencers, intellectuals and beautiful people. We look forward to seeing you and celebrating presence, peace, positivity and abundance.

Do you feel us??? We know you will!!