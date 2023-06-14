Community Submitted

Monday, June 19, 2023

“How You Feelin” Juneteenth Celebration

640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC

metrobar

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25

About This Event

Join the FEELDAY INC. crew on Monday, June 19th in the Nation’s Capital for a Juneteenth Celebration to engage your mind, body and spirit.

“How You Feelin???”…FEELDAY · Nation’s Capital Washington DC.

Experience elevation from Noon to 8p at METRO BAR DC.

Relax, Relate, and Release with a like-minded community of trainers, artists, influencers, intellectuals and beautiful people. We look forward to seeing you and celebrating presence, peace, positivity and abundance.

Do you feel us??? We know you will!!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Monday, June 19, 2023 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

metrobar
View Map