How To Tuesday: Molten Lava Cakes
Tuesday, January 23, 2024

How To Tuesday: Molten Lava Cakes

4238 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington

Cookology Culinary School

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$99

About This Event

Join us for Lava Cake Madness!

Who doesn’t want to know all the tips and tricks to making something a scrumptious as Molten Lava Cakes?

Ages 18+

Menu:

  • Vanilla Bean Cakes with Molten Chocolate Framboise Ganache
  • Butterscotch Spice Molten Cakes

Cocktails, beer and wine are available for purchase at the bar.

*Price is per person*

Your purchase includes:

  • One seat in the class
  • Recipes, which will be emailed at the end of class
  • Live step-by-step cooking instruction

Classes are approximately 90 minutes – 2 hours

This class is hands-on and may run over/under schedule.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

Cookology Culinary School
View Map