How To Tuesday: Molten Lava Cakes

Join us for Lava Cake Madness!

Who doesn’t want to know all the tips and tricks to making something a scrumptious as Molten Lava Cakes?

Ages 18+

Menu:

Vanilla Bean Cakes with Molten Chocolate Framboise Ganache

Butterscotch Spice Molten Cakes

Cocktails, beer and wine are available for purchase at the bar.

*Price is per person*

Your purchase includes:

One seat in the class

Recipes, which will be emailed at the end of class

Live step-by-step cooking instruction

Classes are approximately 90 minutes – 2 hours

This class is hands-on and may run over/under schedule.