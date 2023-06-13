How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party

Member Price: Free Learn More

DJ SETS • VIDEO INSTALLATION • SKATEBOARDERS • LIVE ART ACTIVATIONS • ROLLER SKATERS • SCREEN PRINTING • GLOW-IN-THE-DARK GRAFFITI ART • BAR GAMES • DRINK TICKETS DURING FIRST HOUR

Come move with us at metrobar on Thursday, June 29.

We invite you to explore our movement-based evening party, kicking off with an all-night DJ set from Jerome Baker III and Quartermaine. We’ll have outdoor bar activities running all night, including cornhole, flip cup and giant games. Arrive within the first hour to nab a drink ticket.

Visual artist and our co-curator Maps Glover will debut his latest video installation, a mesmerizing outdoor experience celebrating abstract and organic movement.

Don’t miss the ZootainiaBros skate team’s glow-in-the-dark skateboarding activation, complete with a screen printing workshop and glow-in-the-dark wearable graffiti art for attendees.

Alexi AbiMikhaelLydia Corbett and Amber Proctor will activate metrobar’s outdoor space by live painting a mural highlighting the D.C. community.

E$, Nate Mann, Lauren Bassette, Tom Kim and TJ Buttner will custom design 25 District Fray news boxes to be placed at locations around the city, featuring their original art.

And roller skating queen Alex Appah of Chocolate City Skate and some of her friends from the Link Up DC will skate around metrobar, and perform a choreographed roller skating routine.

Ticket Prices:

Free for Fraylife members

$10 for general admission

$15 at the door

Want to attend for free? Become a Fraylife member for just $14 // month and snag two free tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sports league discounts, and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.

EVENT SPONSORS: