How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s April Issue Party

Come move with us on Saturday, April 22 at metrobar in celebration of our April issue, giving locals an eclectic, choose-your-own-adventure roadmap for what “move” means to them.

We invite you to explore our movement-based evening party, kicking off with an all-night DJ set from Jerome Baker III and Quartermaine.

Visual artist and our co-curator Maps Glover will debut his latest video installation, a mesmerizing outdoor experience celebrating abstract and organic movement.

Don’t miss the ZootainiaBros skate team’s glow-in-the-dark skateboarding activation, complete with a screen printing workshop and glow-in-the-dark wearable graffiti art for attendees.

Artists Alexi AbiMikhael and Lydia Corbett will activate metrobar’s outdoor space by live painting a mural highlighting the D.C. community.

And rollerskating queen Alex Appah of Chocolate City Skate and some of her friends from the Link Up DC will perform a choreographed roller skating routine.

We’ll also have outdoor bar activities running all night, including cornhole, flip cup and giant games. A cash bar will be available, but arrive within the first hour to nab a drink ticket.

ENTRY

Free + 1 guest for VIP FrayLife members with discount code

(Not a VIP FrayLife member? Sign up here for $14 a month)

$18 for Fray members + 1 guest

$30 for non-members

RSVP needed for admission. If sold out, please add your name to the waitlist.

About District Fray Magazine

District Fray Magazine is a lifestyle and entertainment publication in the D.C. area highlighting the voices in the District who keep their fingers on the pulse of what makes our city vibrant and unique.