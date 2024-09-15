Housewives Night Out!
730 21st Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Adams Morgan Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant Downtown Dupont Circle

Lisner Auditorium

HousewivesNightOut.com Limited VIP Meet & Greets available at checkout while supplies last.

About This Event

Get ready for Housewives Night Out! An unforgettable evening of gossip, games, and glam with your favorite reality TV stars: Melissa Gorga, Karen Huger, Dorinda Medley, and Lisa Barlow. Hear firsthand how their lives have changed, discover behind-the-scenes filming secrets, and learn how they’ve built successful businesses outside of the show. During the event, you’ll have the chance to ask the stars questions and might even find yourself on stage!

