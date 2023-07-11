The Hot August Music Festival is back for the 30th year of amazing music, food, drinks, families and fun! This year featuring performances from: Little Feat, Oteil & Friends, Ripe, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Cris Jacobs, Karina Rykman, Sunny War, Natalie Brooke & The Infinity Tribe, Jonathan Sloane Trio. Delicious beverages provided by our sponsor, Union Craft Brewing as well as tons of great eats from various vendors. With a kids area and great kids activities alongside great music, this awesome day of music is sure to be a blast for the whole family.