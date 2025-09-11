During the Civil War, the Lincoln family called the Cottage home. Tad Lincoln spent three summers of his childhood exploring the grounds of the Soldiers’ Home as well as the rooms of the Cottage. Here he played with friends, soldiers, animals, as well as his own family. Each year, we welcome families to enjoy the grounds as the Lincoln family did with a full day of family fun activities at Homecoming!

Tickets HERE

Volunteers needed! Homecoming is the perfect opportunity to gain student volunteer hours or to give back to your community. Send an email to [email protected] to sign up today!

This year’s Homecoming activities will nurture the whole child. We aim to encourage…

– Self-expression

– Curiosity

– Brave Ideas

– Connection

– Empathy

– Belonging

10 AM – 3 PM: Family Day activities, FREE for all:

• Arts and Crafts: Create a top hat to fill with your own brave ideas!

• Pony Rides & Petting Zoo: It’s no secret Tad Lincoln loved keeping pets on the grounds. Don’t let this chance slip by to ride a pony on Lincoln’s lawn or encounter another amazing creature!

• Listen Up!: Learn more about Libby audiobooks and Kanopy video streaming through your local library!

• Picnic on the Grounds: Pack your own picnic and enjoy lunch at the picnic tables or on the spacious South Lawn or grab a meal from our food truck vendors (J&J Taqueria, Money Muscle BBQ, Jarambe Gourmet Popsicles, Clayboys Shave Ice, Arkibuna Coffee)

• Music: We will get things started with the Kidsinger Jim Puppet Show! Express yourself! Break out your funkiest dance moves when Kidsinger Jim plays his famous music show.

• Preservation: Learn about the importance of caring for our built environment with Director of Preservation, Jeff Larry. Participate in hands-on preservation activities.

• Tour the Cottage: Take a guided tour of the Lincoln family’s seasonal retreat. Regular ticket prices apply. The first tour begins at 10 AM, and the last tour begins at 2 PM. Visit our tickets page to purchase in advance.

• Self-Guided Grounds Tours: Connect with nature on this self-guided, app-based, meditative grounds tour. Visit our tickets page to purchase in advance.

SCHEDULE

If you would like to take a tour of the Cottage, we strongly recommend purchasing Cottage Tour tickets in advance. Your Homecoming registration does not include a Cottage Tour ticket.

10:00 – 3:00 – Pony rides, petting zoo, crafts, preservation activities, food trucks and more!

10:15 – Kidsinger Jim Puppet Show

11:00 – Family Zumba with One Rule Dance

12:00 – Kidsinger Jim Music Show

1:00 – Races and Relays (all ages and family categories)

Schedule subject to change. More to be announced!

Contact

Contact President Lincoln’s Cottage with any questions at 202-829-0436 or [email protected].