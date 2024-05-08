The Home Rule Music Festival is a multi-day celebration of DC’s rich musical legacy and culture. The Festival highlights the District’s role as a cultural connector, presents world-class jazz and go-go music, supports our youth with STEAM programming, and helps preserve the cultural heritage that is so vital to our city.

The 3rd Home Rule Music Festival is scheduled for summer 2024. We’ll have 2 celebrations on Saturday, June 22nd at the Parks at Walter Reed, and Saturday, July 20th at Aletha Tanner Park in Eckington. Both outdoor events will have great local food and merch vendors, activations by local community orgs and sponsors, a record fair, a live mural painting, a youth village, and amazing live jazz and go-go music. Throughout the summer and into the fall, we will also host a series of educational events including Master Classes with leading artists, and Loop Sessions, which are music producer workshops designed for our younger demographic.

Performances by:

• Gary Bartz

• Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

• The New Doug Carn Sextet

• Vanessa Rubin

• Rare Essence

• Black Alley

• Be’la Dona

• The Experience Band and Show

• JoGo Project

• Malcolm X Drummers & Dancers

• DuPont Brass

• and more…