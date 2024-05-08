Home Rule Music Festival
Saturday, June 22, 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024

1000 Butternut Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20011, US

The Parks at Walter Reed

FREE General Admission. Support the Home Rule Music Festival and purchase a VIP ticket - Ticket Includes: * Access of VIP Area Only Near Stage * Free Drink Tickets * Free Meal Tickets * Invitation to a Meet & Greet with the Artists * Copy of the Home Rule Zine Vol. 3

About This Event

The Home Rule Music Festival is a multi-day celebration of DC’s rich musical legacy and culture. The Festival highlights the District’s role as a cultural connector, presents world-class jazz and go-go music, supports our youth with STEAM programming, and helps preserve the cultural heritage that is so vital to our city.

The 3rd Home Rule Music Festival is scheduled for summer 2024. We’ll have 2 celebrations on Saturday, June 22nd at the Parks at Walter Reed, and Saturday, July 20th at Aletha Tanner Park in Eckington. Both outdoor events will have great local food and merch vendors, activations by local community orgs and sponsors, a record fair, a live mural painting, a youth village, and amazing live jazz and go-go music. Throughout the summer and into the fall, we will also host a series of educational events including Master Classes with leading artists, and Loop Sessions, which are music producer workshops designed for our younger demographic.

Performances by:

• Gary Bartz
• Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
• The New Doug Carn Sextet
• Vanessa Rubin
• Rare Essence
• Black Alley
• Be’la Dona
• The Experience Band and Show
• JoGo Project
• Malcolm X Drummers & Dancers
• DuPont Brass
• and more…

Tags

Live MusicLive performancesOutdoor ActivitiesPerforming arts

Date

Saturday, June 22, 2024 01:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

The Parks at Walter Reed
