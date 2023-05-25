The Home Rule Music Festival is a celebration of DC’s rich and vibrant music and culture — and this year, it’s expanded from one day to three!

A partnership of the Home Rule Music and Film Preservation Foundation and CapitalBop, HR Fest launches on Friday, 6/16, with a kickoff show at Songbyrd DC headlined by Kassa Overall — cutting-edge drummer/rapper/producer extraordinaire — with sets from D.C.’s own FootsXColes and DJ Underdog. Entry to this launch show is ticketed.

June 17: Home Rule Music Festival @ The Parks at Walter Reed (entrance at 1000 Butternut St. NW; doors @ 1PM)

* Brian Jackson * E.U. feat. Sugar Bear * Kahil El’Zabar * Doug Carn with the Home Rule Band * Mark Meadows & The Movement * The Experience Band & Show * DJ Aquarian *

* Record Fair * Mural Painting * Merch Vendors * Local Food Trucks * Craft Beverages from Anxo DC *

Admission: FREE and open to the public; $50 VIP passes for special access; $65 VIP passes to 6/16 and 6/17 (both available with the “get tickets” button above)

June 17 (late night): After Party @ Songbyrd DC (540 Penn Street NE; doors @ 10PM)

* surprise guests *

Admission: FREE and open to the public – register with the “get tickets” button