Friday, June 16, 2023

Home Rule Music Festival: Launch Party

540 Penn Street NE Washington DC
Takoma Park NoMa

Songbyrd DC

$20- $25

About This Event

The Home Rule Music Festival is a celebration of DC’s rich and vibrant music and culture — and this year, it’s expanded from one day to three!

A partnership of Home Rule Records and CapitalBop, HR Fest launches on Friday, 6/16, with a kickoff show at Songbyrd DC headlined by Kassa Overall — cutting-edge drummer/rapper/producer extraordinaire — with sets from D.C.’s own Foots X Coles and DJ Underdog.

We will also screen The Drums Will Protect You, a short film featuring Kassa Overall.

Doors @6pm; music and films begin @7pm.

Date

Friday, June 16, 2023 06:00 pm
Doors open at 6:00 pm

Location

Songbyrd DC
