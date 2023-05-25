Home Rule Music Festival: Launch Party

The Home Rule Music Festival is a celebration of DC’s rich and vibrant music and culture — and this year, it’s expanded from one day to three!

A partnership of Home Rule Records and CapitalBop, HR Fest launches on Friday, 6/16, with a kickoff show at Songbyrd DC headlined by Kassa Overall — cutting-edge drummer/rapper/producer extraordinaire — with sets from D.C.’s own Foots X Coles and DJ Underdog.

We will also screen The Drums Will Protect You, a short film featuring Kassa Overall.

Doors @6pm; music and films begin @7pm.