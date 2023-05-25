Home Rule Music Festival: Closing Night

The Home Rule Music Festival is a celebration of DC’s rich and vibrant music and culture — and this year, it’s expanded from one day to three!

A partnership of the Home Rule Music and Film Preservation Foundation and CapitalBop, HR Fest launches on Friday, 6/16, with a kickoff show at Songbyrd DC headlined by Kassa Overall — cutting-edge drummer/rapper/producer extraordinaire — with sets from D.C.’s own FootsXColes and DJ Underdog. Entry to this launch show is ticketed.

June 24: HR Fest Closing Night @ Black Cat

* Hear In Now (Tomeka Reid, Mazz Swift and Silvia Bolognesi) * Hamid Drake’s Turiya * Nag Champa * Jamal R. Moore *