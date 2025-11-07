Home For The Holidays 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025

2455 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

Carlyle Crossing Plaza

About This Event

Come out to this year’s Holiday Market on the Plaza at Carlyle Crossing!

Join DC Fray and Carlyle Crossing on the plaza for this year’s Home for the Holidays! Get ready for an afternoon filled with festive fun, holiday cheer, and activities for all ages. 🎁 ❄️

✨ Entry is FREE with RSVP! ✨

Attendees can expect the following immersive holiday activations that will bring the season to life:

  • Local Vendor Market
  • Photos with Santa and His Helper
  • Hot Chocolate Station
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Live DJ
  • Winter Games
  • & MORE!

So grab your friends, family, and holiday spirit and make yourself Home for the Holidays!

