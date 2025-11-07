Home For The Holidays 2025

Saturday, December 6th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
10th Annual Santa Bowl Charity Flag Football Tournament
Long Bridge Park
Official Fray Event
Carlyle Crossing PlazaMore details
Join DC Fray and Carlyle Crossing on the plaza for this year’s Home for the Holidays! Get ready for an afternoon filled with festive fun, holiday cheer, and activities for all ages. 🎁 ❄️
✨ Entry is FREE with RSVP! ✨
Attendees can expect the following immersive holiday activations that will bring the season to life:
So grab your friends, family, and holiday spirit and make yourself Home for the Holidays!
InterestsEvents, Food + Drink, Fray events, Outdoor Activities, Puzzles and Games
NeighborhoodAlexandria
Share with friends