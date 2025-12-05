The Holiday Village Experience is a month-long celebration featuring rotating markets, holiday experiences and community-centred holiday impact. Hosted at The Village DC, the Holiday Village highlights local brands, artists, entrepreneurs and organizations while creating high-impact seasonal moments for families, neighbors and visitors in Union Market District. The experience spans three curated weekends, each offering new vendors, themes and activations.

WEEK 1: December 4 – 7

WEEK 2: December 11 – 14

WEEK 3: December 18 – 21

All weekends run Thursday–Sunday. Market hours 12–5 PM.

Each week includes:

● A curated vendor market

● Rotating experiential activations

● Artist showcases

● Food, drinks and community socials