Saturday, December 6th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
10th Annual Santa Bowl Charity Flag Football Tournament
Long Bridge Park
The Village DCMore details
The Holiday Village Experience is a month-long celebration featuring rotating markets, holiday experiences and community-centred holiday impact. Hosted at The Village DC, the Holiday Village highlights local brands, artists, entrepreneurs and organizations while creating high-impact seasonal moments for families, neighbors and visitors in Union Market District. The experience spans three curated weekends, each offering new vendors, themes and activations.
WEEK 1: December 4 – 7
WEEK 2: December 11 – 14
WEEK 3: December 18 – 21
All weekends run Thursday–Sunday. Market hours 12–5 PM.
Each week includes:
● A curated vendor market
● Rotating experiential activations
● Artist showcases
● Food, drinks and community socials
