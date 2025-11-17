Tuesday, November 18th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Friday, November 21, 2025
Holiday Tree Lighting
1309 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002 United States
Union MarketMore details
About This Event
Hang with us to kick off the holiday season at the Union Market tree lighting on Friday, November 21 at 6 PM! Don’t miss a live holiday performance by New Samaritan Baptist Church and seasonal drink specials at Suburbia. Shop Deck The Walls, our holiday frame and print pop-up with Framebridge and customize your own tote at the L.L. Bean Holiday Boat + Tote pop-up for holiday gifting. This event is free and open to the public.
Tags
Share with friends