Holiday Tree Lighting
Friday, November 21, 2025

Holiday Tree Lighting

1309 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002 United States

Union Market

Hang with us to kick off the holiday season at the Union Market tree lighting on Friday, November 21 at 6 PM! Don’t miss a live holiday performance by New Samaritan Baptist Church and seasonal drink specials at Suburbia. Shop Deck The Walls, our holiday frame and print pop-up with Framebridge and customize your own tote at the L.L. Bean Holiday Boat + Tote pop-up for holiday gifting. This event is free and open to the public.

Date

Friday, November 21, 2025 06:00 pm

Location

Union Market
