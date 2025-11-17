Holiday Tree Lighting

Hang with us to kick off the holiday season at the Union Market tree lighting on Friday, November 21 at 6 PM! Don’t miss a live holiday performance by New Samaritan Baptist Church and seasonal drink specials at Suburbia. Shop Deck The Walls, our holiday frame and print pop-up with Framebridge and customize your own tote at the L.L. Bean Holiday Boat + Tote pop-up for holiday gifting. This event is free and open to the public.