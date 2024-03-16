Holi Festival in Dupont Circle
Sunday, March 24, 2024

Holi Festival in Dupont Circle

2015 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Dupont Circle

The Ven Embassy Row Hotel and Dupont Circle

Celebrate Holi in DC’s most international neighborhood! Sunday March 24 start the celebration with dance performances, tea tastings and more by Dupont Circle Fountain. At 2pm, move to the drive of The Ven Embassy Row to commence throwing color and dancing to welcome spring with the sounds of DJ Neal. Third year of the party and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Sunday, March 24, 2024 12:00 pm
Doors open at 02:00 pm

The Ven Embassy Row Hotel and Dupont Circle
