Hive @ The Bottom

The buzz begins. Join us for the inaugural HIVE—a night of high-energy sound, fearless experimentation, and community-driven creativity. With music by DJ Chord and DJ Justin and a concept crafted by The Hive Collective, this is a space for DJs, artists, and dreamers to push boundaries, take risks, and revel in the unexpected.

Part dance floor, part sonic lab, part creative incubator, HIVE is where queer DC gathers to evolve, connect, and disrupt. Expect bold beats, fresh ideas, and a vibrant mix of music, movement, and energy. Experiment, push your boundaries, and remember, failure is just a remix waiting to happen.

Step in, tune in, and swarm. 🐝✨

The venue address will be released at a later date to ticket holders only.