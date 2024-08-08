HISTORICAL Indo-Pak Independence Day Bollywood Event in Washington DC Metro Area

Every year Indian-Americans and Pakistani-Americans UNITE to celebrate the Independence Day (Pakistan – 14th August; India – 15th August)

This month on Saturday August 17 — for the first time ever, HISTORICAL in some sense, we will celebrate Indo-Pak Independence Day Bollywood style at Corral Lounge (Virginia)

Brainchild of Manan Singh Katohora (JMD Creations) — ‘Bollywood-Hollywood’ Parties are the Premiere Events for South Asians and International Audience in the DC Metro Area (Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia) – “Unity in diversity” a symbol of peace and brotherhood, amidst the current chaos of the world. This year hundreds of men and women, dressed up, will sing and dance to the popular tunes of Bollywood and Hollywood at Washington DC Metro Area’s Mainstream Venue “CORRAL LOUNGE” on Saturday August 17 with Celebrity DJ SVP.

Bollywood Cinema, with its characteristic Film Music, has not only spread all over Indian society, but also been on the forefront of the spread of India’s culture around the World. Bollywood’s boisterous masala fare elicits enthusiastic wolf whistles in cinemas in the East and West. Today Bollywood is the only global challenger to the popularity and clout of mighty Hollywood.

CORRAL LOUNGE is a New Mainstream Venue in DMV ::

