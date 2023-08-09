Historic Capitol Hill Walk with Eastern Market Lunch/Shopping After

Historic Capitol Hill Walk (FREE) with Optional Eastern Market Lunch and Shopping After!

Meet friendly people, get some steps in, and see the beautiful and historic architecture of Capitol Hill, then eat delicious food and explore the unique shops and vendors at Eastern Market, including the farmers market and arts and crafts!

Capitol Hill, in addition to being a metonym for the United States Congress, is the largest historic residential neighborhood in Washington, D.C., stretching easterly in front of the United States Capitol along wide avenues. It is one of the oldest residential neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

The Eastern Market is a public market in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., housed in a 19th-century brick building. Eastern Market was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971. It is located on 7th Street, S.E., a few blocks east of the U.S. Capitol between North Carolina Avenue SE and C Street SE.