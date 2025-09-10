HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH FOOD & BEVERAGE SPECIALS + LIVE MARIACHI BAND

WHAT: The Roost is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with a festive afternoon filled with authentic flavors, vibrant drinks, and live mariachi music. Guests can indulge in savory pupusas, tamales, tacos, and more, plus enjoy a lineup of five specialty margaritas — available individually or as a flight.

WHEN: Saturday, September 13th | 12:00 PM – Sell Out – Live Music | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

WHERE: The Roost, 1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, D.C.

WHY: Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the traditions, flavors, and cultural contributions of the Hispanic community. The Roost is proud to bring the community together with a menu of delicious Latin-inspired dishes, refreshing margaritas, and the lively sounds of a mariachi band. From fried plantains with smoked crema to elote fries and pescado frito, every bite and sip is designed to highlight the richness and diversity of Hispanic culinary traditions.

Food Specials:

Pupusas (Tinga & Carnitas)

Tamales (Carnitas/Chile Verde & Carnitas/Chile Rojo)

Sweet Empanada (Rice Pudding tossed in Cinnamon Sugar)

Pescado Frito with Gallo Pinto

Elote Fries with Tajin, Cotija, Cilantro, Garlic Aioli & HiFi Queso

Fried Plantains with Smoked Crema

Al Pastor Taco with Pineapple, Cilantro & Onions

Drink Specials: