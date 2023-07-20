The 2023 Hip-Hop Block Party will feature multi-generational performances by some of hip-hop’s most influential DJs, artists, and cultural influencers. Attendees will also be able to participate in interactive activities, such as graffiti art, breakdancing and more. There will also be hip-hop-focused tours of NMAAHC’s renowned galleries, revealing the genre’s connection to centuries-old improvisation and social-consciousness traditions.

This year’s Hip-Hop Block Party marks the return of Club Café, where attendees can taste a delicious hip-hop-inspired menu while experiencing a vibe only the museum can provide.