Saturday, August 12, 2023

Hip-Hop Block Party

1400 Constitution Ave. NW, DC
Penn Quarter

National Museum of African American History & Culture

Free

About This Event

The 2023 Hip-Hop Block Party will feature multi-generational performances by some of hip-hop’s most influential DJs, artists, and cultural influencers. Attendees will also be able to participate in interactive activities, such as graffiti art, breakdancing and more. There will also be hip-hop-focused tours of NMAAHC’s renowned galleries, revealing the genre’s connection to centuries-old improvisation and social-consciousness traditions.

This year’s Hip-Hop Block Party marks the return of Club Café, where attendees can taste a delicious hip-hop-inspired menu while experiencing a vibe only the museum can provide.

museums

Saturday, August 12, 2023 10:00 am

National Museum of African American History & Culture
