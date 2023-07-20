Saturday, July 22, 2023

Hip Hop Bar Crawl

U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U Street

Bars and clubs along the U Street Corridor

$10

About This Event

It’s an ALL DAY Hip Hop Party on U Street!!

The Hip Hop Bar Crawl is back for the summer!
We’re celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary and representing the culture!!
7 DJs at 7 U Street bars spinning 7 Different Hip Hop themes from the 80s to current bangers.
This is not an event to miss. GRAB TICKETS TODAY!!!

Date

Saturday, July 22, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

Bars and clubs along the U Street Corridor
