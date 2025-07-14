Hill Nation Summit
Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Hill Nation Summit

About This Event

Join The Hill & NewsNation for the inaugural Hill Nation Summit, a full-day bipartisan gathering in Washington, DC, featuring titans of government, business and policy. Together, we’ll explore politics and policy, business and trade, energy and healthcare, and check in on the progress and promises set by the President and Congress.

Featuring House Speaker Mike Johnson, Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, and many more.

 

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 08:00 am

