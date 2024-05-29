Hill Center’s Dragathon ExtravaGAYza!
Sunday, June 30, 2024

921 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, US
Hill Center

Tickets are pay what you can, all donations are greatly appreciated. Reservations are not required, but appreciated!

Join Hill Center for their second annual outdoor Dragathon Extrava-GAY-za!

Think of it as a big, fat, gay festival. Cheer for your favorite DC drag performers with 2 hours straight of drag excellence, explore the stands of local queer and ally businesses, grab a bite to eat, and of course do it all outside with a cold bevvy (boozy or not). MC’ed and co-curated by Hennessey!

Drag Performers:

Baphomette
Brooke N Hymen
Vagenesis
Masvusi
Anamosity
Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson
Andromeda

Vendors & Organizations:

The Becoming Fund
Crvft Daddy Designs by Vic
Capitol Hill Village
Finley Sage

Wine, beer, a specialty cocktail, and other non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase!

Hill Center is dedicated to making our programming equitable and accessible to all. If cost, accessibility, or other obstacles are a barrier to attending a program, please contact [email protected] and we will be happy to work out a solution.

LGBTQIA

Sunday, June 30, 2024 03:00 pm
