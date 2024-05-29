Hill Center’s Dragathon ExtravaGAYza!

Join Hill Center for their second annual outdoor Dragathon Extrava-GAY-za!

Think of it as a big, fat, gay festival. Cheer for your favorite DC drag performers with 2 hours straight of drag excellence, explore the stands of local queer and ally businesses, grab a bite to eat, and of course do it all outside with a cold bevvy (boozy or not). MC’ed and co-curated by Hennessey!

Drag Performers:

Baphomette

Brooke N Hymen

Vagenesis

Masvusi

Anamosity

Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson

Andromeda

Vendors & Organizations:

The Becoming Fund

Crvft Daddy Designs by Vic

Capitol Hill Village

Finley Sage

Wine, beer, a specialty cocktail, and other non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase!

Hill Center is dedicated to making our programming equitable and accessible to all. If cost, accessibility, or other obstacles are a barrier to attending a program, please contact [email protected] and we will be happy to work out a solution.