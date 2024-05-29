Hill Center’s Dragathon ExtravaGAYza!

Thursday, May 30th, 2024 @ 5:30:pm
Rook Richards: The Boro Tysons Summer Concert Series
The Boro
Hill CenterMore details
Join Hill Center for their second annual outdoor Dragathon Extrava-GAY-za!
Think of it as a big, fat, gay festival. Cheer for your favorite DC drag performers with 2 hours straight of drag excellence, explore the stands of local queer and ally businesses, grab a bite to eat, and of course do it all outside with a cold bevvy (boozy or not). MC’ed and co-curated by Hennessey!
Drag Performers:
Baphomette
Brooke N Hymen
Vagenesis
Masvusi
Anamosity
Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson
Andromeda
Vendors & Organizations:
The Becoming Fund
Crvft Daddy Designs by Vic
Capitol Hill Village
Finley Sage
Wine, beer, a specialty cocktail, and other non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase!
Hill Center is dedicated to making our programming equitable and accessible to all. If cost, accessibility, or other obstacles are a barrier to attending a program, please contact [email protected] and we will be happy to work out a solution.
