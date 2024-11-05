Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Edible Cooking Class
MONKO Dispensary
Roosevelt IslandMore details
Hike, walk, or skip you way to creating change for older kids in foster care with Kidsave’s Annual Hike With Your Heart event. Form a team or come along to one of our community hikes in the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. and see how change is just one step away.
Helping Kids In Foster Care Get A Step Closer To Finding A Forever Family.
Continuing our 25th anniversary celebration year, Kidsave’s Hike with Your Heart events will take place in four cities on November 9. And you’re invited! Come out with your family, friends, and pets. Hike on your own or gather a team and raise money to support older kids in foster care.
Share with friends