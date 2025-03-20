Hi-Lawn & The Dome

Hi-Lawn is back! Enjoy our open-seating rooftop space, or join us in The Dome (our 50-foot heated spherical dome) for a special spring pop-up (Bloomroom) which will run from April 4 – May 18. Part visual show, part transportive dining & drinking experience, “Bloomroom” is an immersive floral spring pop-up, transporting guests to iconic flower markets and gardens around the globe. Featuring state-of-the-art overhead projection, artful cocktails & spring-inspired fare. Bloomroom takes guests on an unforgettable 90-minute visual global spring journey, with floral artworks by DC-born local artist Chris Pyrate projected 360 degrees around the walls of the dome. Pyrate tells an animated story of spring’s bloom, featuring his signature Cherry Blossoms, flower patterns, aesthetics and characters. Viewers will be in for a surprise as guests begin their visual story in DC, but venture much further, touching on places that have influenced Pyrate’s artistic journey and reflect spring globally. Reserve seats with us and enjoy fresh and bubbly cocktails, comforting small plates & the show above.