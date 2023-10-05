Herbology / Mixology Cocktail and Plant Care Class at Margarite

Join us at Margarite, Union Market’s newest luxury rental offering, for an Herbology/Mixology workshop, where you will not only learn how to make a great cocktail with fresh herbs, but also discover how best to care for your own herbs! Working with local Union Market mixology specialists, Serenata, as well as local plant store Jungle and Loom, you will enjoy a special night of cocktail mixing and plant care, making you the star bartender at your next get together! The best part? You can take your cocktail shaker home with you!

Light bites and beverages will be provided after the class. Tours of the building and model unit will be offered prior to the class, as well as throughout the evening for interested potential new residents. Located in the bustling Union Market neighborhood, Margarite is a sanctuary in the city offering rich, elevated residences complemented by a collection of intimate amenities.

Be sure to snap a photo of your cocktail during the class to enter to win a $100 gift card to a Union Market favorite of your choosing!