“Her Wine Circle” communal Galentine’s wine tasting dinner

Join MICHELIN-starred Imperfecto for a perfect Galentine’s Day celebration held in Imperfecto’s private dining space, “The Room.” The “Her Wine Circle” event will feature a 5-course food and wine pairing prepared by Chef Rene Gonzalez and Sommelier Raquel Torres O’Brien. Throughout the evening, Raquel will guide guests through each pairing while also facilitating conversation between the like-minded women in attendance.

Guests can make new friends, build professional connections, or simply relax and enjoy an evening out — the perfect Galentine’s celebration! $210 per person.