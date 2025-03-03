Her Plate: International Women’s Day Dinner

Hotel Zena’s Figleaf is celebrating International Women’s Day with a multi-course dining experience with beverage pairings featuring DMV’s Top Female Chefs & Mixologists ! Join us on March 6th for a special International Women’s Day celebration, showcasing the incredible talent of local female chefs and mixologists from the DMV area! This one-of-a-kind event will highlight the artistry, passion, and culinary excellence of women in the food & beverage industry. Enjoy an evening filled with delicious tastings, and inspiring stories from some of the most talented chefs in our community. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a supporter of women in the culinary arts, or just looking for an unforgettable dining experience, this event is for you! Come hungry and leave inspired as we honor the achievements of these incredible women and their impact on the local food & beverage scene.