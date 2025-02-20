Her Plate: A Culinary Journey Celebrating Women in DC and Beyond
Thursday, March 6, 2025

1155 14th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, US
Dupont Circle

Hotel Zena

Tickets cost $105/person and includes a 5-course seated dinner and welcome cocktails.

Her Plate: Celebrate International Women’s Day with the DMV’s Top Female Chefs!

Join us on March 6th for a special International Women’s Day celebration, showcasing the incredible talent of local female chefs from the DMV area! This one-of-a-kind event will highlight the artistry, passion, and culinary excellence of women.

Featuring a multi-course menu and drink pairings, each dish and cocktail are curated and presented by women in the food industry; this event is sure to tantilize your taste buds.

Come hungry and leave inspired as we honor the achievements of these incredible women and their impact on the local food scene.

Date

Thursday, March 6, 2025 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

