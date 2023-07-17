HEIST Summer Series is back, this time with a waterfront view. This year, it’s an all-day party taking over the District Pier and Dockmaster Building at The Wharf DC for Sunday Fun-days.

The Wharf’s District Pier and Dockmaster Building will play home to some of the District’s top DJs and theatrical performers delivering bottle service as the sun shines and yachts float by – evoking the legendary day parties at St Barths and St. Tropez. From House Music to Top 40, the music is sure to rock the marina.