Healing Stories Wellness Event

Join us for a day of wellness, stories, and art! Meet local healing providers and makers, purchase art, books, or products, and/or learn about their services. Bring the kids for story time and activities. And bring gently used or new books for donation to Reading Partners, DC!

This event is put on by Animal Party Kiki Books, LLC, a local indie children’s book publishing company. The event will include a Book Launch of “I am Everything” by Dr. Gillian Berry and Iffilayo Rao, available for pre-order today at animalpartykikbooks.com