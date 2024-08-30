Healing Stories Wellness Event
Saturday, September 14, 2024

Healing Stories Wellness Event

3417 14th st NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20010, US
Shaw // Logan Circle U Street

The Dandelion Collective

Tickets are free but please register at eventbrite link below so we can have an idea of attendance!

Join us for a day of wellness, stories, and art! Meet local healing providers and makers, purchase art, books, or products, and/or learn about their services. Bring the kids for story time and activities. And bring gently used or new books for donation to Reading Partners, DC!

This event is put on by Animal Party Kiki Books, LLC, a local indie children’s book publishing company. The event will include a Book Launch of “I am Everything” by Dr. Gillian Berry and Iffilayo Rao, available for pre-order today at animalpartykikbooks.com

Saturday, September 14, 2024 02:00 pm
