Haunted Wine Tour 2025

The Bull Run Haunted Wine Tour is a one hour lantern-led, outdoor walking tour through the historic and hallowed grounds of The Winery at Bull Run. Our tour guides will lead you as spirits of the battlefield come to life and share with you stories of the past as you enjoy our award winning-Virginia wines.

Tickets include a souvenir wine glass, a wine tasting throughout the tour, exclusive access to The Winery after hours, and special deals on mulled wine + branded mug combos. Tours are held outside, so please dress accordingly!

This event is restricted to guests Ages 21+ only. An indoor version of the tour will be offered in case of inclement weather, so tours are rain or shine and no refunds are possible.