Hast du Feuer presents: A Year in Review with RP Boo, Chippy Nonstop & Kush Jones

On August 4th, Hast du Feuer celebrates its first full rotation around the sun with a dizzying display of talent across the spectrum of underground music. For our one-year anniversary, we are inviting a total of 20 stellar artists for a full-force musical extravaganza spread across three rooms in a gigantic 2,000-capacity venue. Headlining our main room will be none other than the legendary, Chicago-based pioneer of dance music, RP Boo, whose prolific productions are widely credited with giving way to Footwork as a genre. Joining him is Kush Jones, a fast-rising star of dance music based out of NYC, whose groove-heavy sets and captivating productions will have you reaching new limits with your dance moves. Plus, we’ve added Chippy Nonstop as our special guest, a baroness of bounce, a stalwart of the techno world, and an innovator of dance floor grooves worldwide. We’re inviting back two of DC’s most important and influential acts that headlined our first event last August: Beautiful Swimmers and Black Rave Culture. It’s only fitting that they return to usher in another year of HdF magic.