Harvest Day

FREE—calling all curious cooks and food lovers!

Join local nonprofit FRESHFARM for a fun and tasty journey through the local food system. Dive into hands-on activities to learn how food is grown and made—and discover easy ways to get involved, from cooking to composting. Plus, enjoy music, local vendors, and a day of fun for the whole family.

Have fun with vendors, music, and more!

Local vendors:

Culinary books for sale by Bold Fork Books

Fresh local florals by Flowers by Flores

Local honey, products, and more by BannerBees

Live music by bands The Sweater Set and Chuck Darwin & the Knuckle Draggers.

Food trucks and tasty local eats to be announced!

Look forward to a full day of activities!

DIY Seed Kits

Harvest seeds from sunflowers, okra, kale, marigolds, and more! Take home special-made origami seed packets filled with your choice of herbs.

Herbs With All Five Senses

Explore a variety of herb plants, sample homemade mint tea, fill your own tea bags, and take home the delicious mint tea recipe to enjoy.

Learn About Composting at Home

Get up close and personal with worms in a vermicomposting system, with a special child-friendly lesson on Red Wriggler worms. Learn about the process of composting, community composting, and other composting programs in Washington, D.C. Make a compost brew bag for fertilizing your houseplants.



Make & Taste Apple, Beet, Carrot(ABC) Salad

Taste a sample of A(apple), B(beet) C(carrot) salad, a FRESHFARM fan favorite, and grab the recipe to make it at home. Looking for your own farm to table salad, pick up a $10 recipe kit that includes the ingredients you’ll need. Get the family involved with a vegtable washing station and learn tips on storing and cleaning apples, beets, and carrots.



Explore Local Grains & Mill Whole Grain Flour

Meet FRESHFARM’s charming Mid-Atlantic Grain Stand staff to learn why local grains are an important—and delicious—part of the regional food system. Sample a refreshing wheat berry salad, grind wheat berries into flour, press whole oat groats into rolled oats, and more! Sample the refreshing wheat berry salad, and take home a local grains zine plus the recipe with the flour and oats you grind yourself. Plus, purchase locally produced grains, small-batch milled flour, fresh corn meal, specialty rice, heirloom popcorn, and rolled oats.

Sample & Shop for Autumn Apples

Learn about the dazzling range of apple varieties that grow in our region, from goldrush to ludacrisp. Sample your favorites and cast a vote! Learn about fruit tree grafting and fruit production in the mid-Atlantic area. Explore treats made with the local apples and purchase a bag of your favorite variety.

Play a Plant Part Sorting Game

Explore and identify a wide range of seasonal, local produce grown by regional farmers. Learn about the different parts of plants we eat by playing a sorting game, and children can enjoy learning about plant parts in an interactive playdough activity. Take home a FRESHFARM seasonality calendar, a blueprint to what’s in season and when in the mid-Atlantic region.

How to get here

Skip driving and parking by using the Metro! The Foggy Bottom metro station is just a 10-minute walk from the Kennedy Center—OR you can take the FREE red Kennedy Center Shuttle that runs from the station directly to the Center every 15 minutes. Learn more about how to get here.

Get involved! Learn more about FRESHFARM

Learn more about FRESHFARM, its work across the food system, its network of farmers markets, and its flexible veggie subscription program, the FRESHFARM Market Share.

Learn about nutrition benefit programs offered at FRESHFARM markets and many other markets in the area. Take home coupons to use at FRESHFARM markets ($5 gift card for the first 500 people); and also take home market schedules, seasonality calendars, and Words to Eat By, a food and agriculture glossary. Participate in an enter-to-win: sign up for the weekly newsletter for a chance to win a $100 FRESHFARM gift card.