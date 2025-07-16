Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is now playing in D.C. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards® including Best Play.

When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. It’s a “marvel of imagination” (The New York Times) that will “leave you wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

Run Time: 2 hours and 55 minutes, including one intermission ASL interpretation available Sunday, August 31 at 1:00pm. Audio description available Sunday, July 20 at 7:00pm & Saturday, August 16 at 1:00pm. Learn more here .

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child North American Tour photos by Matthew Murphy