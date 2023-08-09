Harford County Wine Festival 2023

The Harford County Wine Festival brings hundreds of wines from around the world right to your palette in a fun, lively atmosphere. Our festival offers live music all day: Kristen and the Noise and The Pineapple Band. Over 50 talented vendors and exhibitors, amazing discounts on all featured wines, delicious food, Oktoberfest beer garden, exclusive VIP area and much more!

This event is rain or shine and tickets are non refundable.

THIS EVENT IS 21 or OLDER to attend. Please bring a valid ID.

This is the official site to purchase tickets, we are not responsible for 3rd party transactions.

NO Outside Alcohol Permitted . NO Dogs, Coolers, Wagons, Tents, or Pop-up Canopies allowed into the event.

NO Weapons of Any Kind – You will be subject to search and metal detection upon entry.

Bottled water, folding chairs, and small prepackaged dry snacks, are permitted.

Entrance will close at 4:00 pm

