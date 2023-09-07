Happy Hour with the Latino Economic Development Center

Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
En Flor Pop-Up Art Exhibit at Eckington Hall
Eckington Hall
La CosechaMore details
A celebration of LEDC’s collaboration with La Cosecha, marking a new chapter in our shared journey. LEDC will unveil a compelling short film that delves into the rich tapestry of the organization’s history, mission and vision, with impactful testimonials from individuals they have served as well as the dedicated staff. The public is invited to connect with the La Cosecha community and learn more about the comprehensive range of services provided by LEDC.
