Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Happy Hour with the Latino Economic Development Center

1280 4th St. NE, DC

La Cosecha

Free+

About This Event

A celebration of LEDC’s collaboration with La Cosecha, marking a new chapter in our shared journey. LEDC will unveil a compelling short film that delves into the rich tapestry of the organization’s history, mission and vision, with impactful testimonials from individuals they have served as well as the dedicated staff. The public is invited to connect with the La Cosecha community and learn more about the comprehensive range of services provided by LEDC. 

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 04:00 pm

Location

La Cosecha
