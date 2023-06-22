Happy Hour on the Plaza: Summer Rosé on the Plaza

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
The Parks Historic Walter ReedMore details
Member Price: Free Learn More
Happy Hour was such fun last year, we’re bringing it back! Don’t miss these low-key Friday evening hang-outs to enjoy a drink, dance, and mingle. The events are free, with beverages and food to purchase (so don’t forget to bring a friend; furry friends welcome). RSVP is required. These events are recommended for ages 21 and up.
The Parks continues to partner with Neighbors DC to curate the region’s best woman- and minority-owned vendors to bring their wares to the events.
InterestsFood + Drink
