Happy Hour on the Plaza: Summer Rosé on the Plaza

Member Price: Free Learn More

Happy Hour was such fun last year, we’re bringing it back! Don’t miss these low-key Friday evening hang-outs to enjoy a drink, dance, and mingle. The events are free, with beverages and food to purchase (so don’t forget to bring a friend; furry friends welcome). RSVP is required. These events are recommended for ages 21 and up.

The Parks continues to partner with Neighbors DC to curate the region’s best woman- and minority-owned vendors to bring their wares to the events.