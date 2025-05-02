Happy Hour Concert Series at Carlyle Crossing: DWQ Jazz Band

Fraylife+ Member Perk: BOGO Drinks at the Bar Redemption Info

Get ready to groove all summer long! 🎶☀️

Join us for the return of our FREE Happy Hour Concert Series on select Thursday evenings at Carlyle Crossing Plaza. Get ready for live music from talented local bands, food vendors, lawn games, and a cash bar to keep the good times flowing.

Bring your friends and family for a memorable night filled with plenty of summer vibes. Don’t miss out on the following performances below.

We’ll also be holding a costume contest to see who best embodies the theme for this concert: SILKY SMOOTH SOUNDS. Prizes include tickets to games and events, promo codes for league discounts, complimentary drink at the bar, and MORE!

The Line Up: