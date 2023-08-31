Official Fray Event

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Happy Hour Concert Series at Carlyle Crossing: Featuring Trackside

2495 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

Carlyle Crossing Plaza

Free

About This Event

Are you a lover of live music? Join DC Fray and Carlyle Crossing for our free Happy Hour Concert Series in the plaza, happening bi-weekly on Thursday nights in August and September. Grab your concert buddies and stop by to enjoy some hot tunes from the local performers and cold drinks from the pop-up bar on the following dates.

LINEUP

Thursday, September 14, 2023 06:00 pm

Carlyle Crossing Plaza
